HONOLULU (KHON2) — A Maryknoll School eighth grader received the NASA “You’ve Got Perseverance” award.

According to Maryknoll School, student Maya Kimura was the only Hawaii student selected for the award.

Maya received a special message from the Perseverance rover on Mars and got to talk with the rover team members from mission control at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory.

Maya also had the opportunity to participate in a one-hour zoom meeting with the Perseverance rover mission control and engineering team along with ten other student awardees.

Students were able to ask them questions like how the rover was designed and how it is being used.

This award is an opportunity for students in U.S.-based schools in grades six through 12 who have demonstrated perseverance in their education.

Two nominators are required for each entry and must be a community leader, school counselor, educator or principal.

