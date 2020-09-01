Hawaii student is top five Google doodle finalist

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A local girl is in the running for a chance to have her artwork featured on Google.

Take a look at MacKenna Hughes’ entry.

She won the grade K to three category and is now one of google’s top 5 finalists.

This year’s Doodle for Google theme was I show kindness by which MacKenna says she shows by picking up trash and microplastics on the beach adding that for her submission, she repurposed trash collected from her favorite beach.

The winner will get a $30,000 scholarship, $50,000 for their school, and their artwork will be featured on Google’s homepage for 24 hours.

