Hawaii Strong Concert Series to feature local musician

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Local musicians are getting ready to entertain residents during this tough time. It’s all part of the Hawaii Strong Concert Series which is part of an effort to keep the state moving forward safely.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

Mike McCartney, director of the Hawaii Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism, joined Wake Up 2day with details.