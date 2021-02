HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii State Public Library System has released a new app to make it easier for patrons to manage their accounts during the ongoing pandemic.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

The free app allows users to manage loans and holds on materials, find the nearest library, keep family library cards in one place, place holds on books, and more.

LibrariesHI App is compatible with iOS and Android devices. Stop by your nearest library for assistance or click here for more information.