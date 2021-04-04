Hawaii State Public Library System hosts events for National Library Week

HONOLULU (KHON2) — National Library Week is April 4-10.
The Hawaii State Public Library System (HSPLS) hosts online, and in-person events for National Library Week.
[Hawaii’s Weather Station – Latest in Hawaii weather]
This year the theme is “Welcome to Your Library.”
Here are some of the events planned at Hawaii’s 51 branches:
- Search for Alien Life and a Home on Mars with NASA’s Dr. Jesse Tarnas on Wednesday, April 7 at 10 am. Register here.
- Try Think Community Discussions moderated by staff of the Hawaii Council for the Humanities. “About Aging – Sharing Intergenerational Stories” on Wednesday, April 7 at 4:30 pm. Register here. “About Gender – Transition to Self” on Wednesday, April 28 at 4:30 pm. Register here.
- Virtual Author Talk with Newbery Award Winner Tae Keller, author of When You Trap a Tiger on Thursday, April 8 at 3 pm. Sponsored by the Friends of the Library of Hawaii. Register here.
- Take video tours, learn fun facts about the architecture, artwork, special collections and services of Hawaii’s 51 public libraries through a month-long virtual reading challenge at librarieshawaii.beanstack.org.