Hawaii State Public Library System hosts events for National Library Week

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — National Library Week is April 4-10.

The Hawaii State Public Library System (HSPLS) hosts online, and in-person events for National Library Week.

[Hawaii’s Weather Station – Latest in Hawaii weather]

This year the theme is “Welcome to Your Library.”

Here are some of the events planned at Hawaii’s 51 branches:

  • Search for Alien Life and a Home on Mars with NASA’s Dr. Jesse Tarnas on Wednesday, April 7 at 10 am. Register here.
  • Try Think Community Discussions moderated by staff of the Hawaii Council for the Humanities. “About Aging – Sharing Intergenerational Stories” on Wednesday, April 7 at 4:30 pm. Register here. “About Gender – Transition to Self” on Wednesday, April 28 at 4:30 pm. Register here.
  • Virtual Author Talk with Newbery Award Winner Tae Keller, author of When You Trap a Tiger on Thursday, April 8 at 3 pm. Sponsored by the Friends of the Library of Hawaii. Register here.
  • Take video tours, learn fun facts about the architecture, artwork, special collections and services of Hawaii’s 51 public libraries through a month-long virtual reading challenge at librarieshawaii.beanstack.org.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Slight chance of thunderstorms for Hawaii Island on Easter

Third stimulus checks: $1400 payments already being processed

Likely showers for windward areas on Easter Sunday

More Top Stories

Trending Stories