Hawaii State Public Libraries offering take-out, reservations

Hawaii State Public Libraries welcomed in patrons in a limited capacity Wednesday for the first time since they shut down, part of a phased opening that will bring one of the community’s greatest resources back online.

Patrons can only enter to use computers, which are made via advance reservation for a maximum 60-minute session. Reservations can be made on the Hawaii State Public Library Website.

“You can call a branch and let them know that you want to reserve computer time and the branch staff can assist you from there,” Wahiawa Public Library Branch Manager Sharrese Castillo said.

The libraries will be implementing enhanced sanitation procedures to ensure the safety of those who visit. The computers will also be spaced out in accordance with social distancing guidelines. As for books, if you want one, you can order take-out like you would at your favorite restaurant.

“Take-out is really awesome, it’s super easy you can go to our website find a book that you want to place a hold, you’ll get a notice in your email that says your hold is ready to pick up,” Hawaii State Librarian Stacey Aldrich said.

Only the Liliha, McCully, and Pearl City libraries are not offering the take-out service.

The next reopening phase is scheduled to welcome more people back in to get more of the standard library experience.

“There’s this first phase of opening up to people with our computers is helping us understand how to manage spaces and how to clean. So the next phase that we’re hoping is to allow grab and go. People can actually go in and go through the shelves and pick up the books that they want and check them out,” Aldrich said.

Castillo says she can’t wait to regain the community atmosphere.

The Hawaii Public State Library System is also offering a summer reading challenge.