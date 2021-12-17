Hawaii State officials discuss recent COVID-19 surge

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Gov. David Ige and Hawaii State Department of Health (DOH) Director Libby Char are scheduled to hold a press conference on Friday at 10:30 a.m. to discuss the recent COVID-19 surge.

DOH reported 797 new COVID cases in Hawaii on Friday, Dec. 17, with no backlog cases. On Thursday, DOH reported 395 new cases and on Wednesday it was at 282.

Experts believe the surge could be inspired by a new variant in town. So far, the DOH has reported 14 omicron cases in Hawaii, from the end of November to Dec. 4, with an expectation of the cases growing, from Dec. 16. and on. The first case of omicron was detected in Hawaii on Dec. 2.

Dr. Char said the surge is a mix of delta and omicron variant cases. There are currently 31 confirmed cases of omicron variant in the state as of Thursday night.

“Omicron appears to be more easily transmitted,” Dr. Char said.