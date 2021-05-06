Hawaii State Hospital escapee receives 5-year prison sentence

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii State Hospital Randall Saito was sentenced on Thursday, May 6, to five years in prison.

Saito spoke in court, telling the judge that he did not feel safe in the State Hospital.

Thursday’s sentencing follows a plea deal with the Hawaii attorney general’s office in which Saito agreed to serve five years in prison for escape and identity theft.

“I have been there for many decades, I am knowledgeable of sexual abuse, I am knowledgeable of rape, I am knowledgeable of fatalities and that has been my experience there, I have lived through it. It is a milieu of ineptitude abuse and malfeasance.“ Randall Saito, Hawaii State Hospital escapee

Saito escaped from the State Hospital in 2017 before catching a flight to Maui and then California.

He used a fake ID to get on the commercial flight.

Saito will be sent back to the Hawaii State Hospital after he serves his sentence.