Hawaii State Hospital escapee makes a deal to cut his time behind bars

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Three years after a notorious escape from the Hawaii State Hospital, patient Randall Saito has struck a deal with the attorney general’s office.

Saito agreed to serve five years in prison for escape and identity theft, according to his attorney

He faced up to 20 years behind bars.

Saito had been a patient at the state hospital for 37 years when he escaped from the facility in 2017 and caught a flight to Maui, then California.

He used a fake ID to get on the commercial flight.

Saito’s sentencing hearing is set for Wednesday.