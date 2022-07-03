The 58th Annual Hawaii State Farm Fair returns after a two year pause. The event will start on Saturday, July 9, 2022.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The 58th Annual Hawaii State Farm Fair will be returning after a two-year pause and there will be something for everyone.

The event will have educational exhibits from the Department of Agriculture’s “Buy Local, It Matters” Education Pavilion, fresh produce, diverse plants and local vendors.

Keiki can interact with live animals including steer, goats, chickens, pigs and even a live chick hatchery.

There will also be a ‘Hands on the Farm’ exhibit for keiki to learn how to milk a replica of a life-sized cow.

You can even take your chances at the ever-popular contests like watermelon eating and corn husking.

Admission is $5 for the general public. Children and students with valid student IDs can enter for free.

The event will take place at Kualoa Ranch on Saturday, July 9 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday, July 10 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information on the farm fair, visit their website.