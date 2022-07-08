HONOLULU (KHON2) – Well, if you are looking for something to do this weekend, I got you covered.

Here at Kualoa Ranch, just for this weekend, the return of the Hawaii State Farm Fair.

Right now, we are in the 4-H livestock tent where you have the chance to get up close and personal to some of your farm friends, but that is only one element to what this whole fair is all about.

So, to find out more about this, we are here with Megan Kono who is the Farm Fair Coordinator.

Tell us a little of what people can expect when they come here this weekend.

“Yes, it’s been a while. Our last farm fair was 2019 before COVID. Now, two years later, it kind of looks similar,” says Kono.

“We are so excited to see familiar faces again. We have our country market that has tons of local produce from across the state, local pineapple, Maui pineapple, Kula country strawberries, watercress you name it. It’ll be there. We also have an amazing plant sale from all our local nursery men. We also have an exhibitor tent where the keiki can learn, learn about agriculture and ranching. And last but not least, we also have the keiki farm hands tent so that has a lot of keiki activities where they can try to drive mini–John Deer tractors, they can milk a fake milking cow, plant, play with mulch, play with corn, and of course we have a lot of food.”

Why is it important to put this event on?

“The purpose of this fair is really to support our local ag industry and our farmers and ranchers,” says Kono.

“It’s really important to support this industry because we are working our way to a more resilient and sustainable Hawaii.”

Thank you very much, Megan.

I think that is a very important part so when you come down here, you really are supporting local in many different facets.

But aside from what Megan said, there are a lot more fun things to add to your agenda when you’re here.

Of course, you have food but with that also comes some contests.

So, let’s check out what kind of contests they have.

So, one of the contests that will be available is a hands-free watermelon eating contest.

If you want to win this, take pointers from me.

I’ll show you right now.

You guys ready?

Ok, three, two, one.

One thing you do not have to worry about eating watermelon is that you are not going to get thirsty.

I think I won.

That is a lot more than I can finish in this segment.

I have to say, you come down here to the Hawaii State Farm Fair, one thing you don’t have to worry about is grinds and food.

You are going to be full by the time you get out.

You do not just have your fruits and vegetables; you also have what is brand new this year.

A Dino Dog, one-foot-long hot dog full with the best things that you can get.

So, for all the information to get you prepared for this weekend’s Hawaii State Farm Fair, click here.