Hawaii state epidemiologist wants in-person school classes

HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii’s acting state epidemiologist says the state’s public schools should resume in-person classes as soon as possible because children can attend class safely.

Get Hawaii’s latest news sent to your inbox, click here to subscribe to News 2 You, a daily newsletter.

Dr. Sarah Kemble wrote in a letter last Friday to Democratic Sen. Brian Schatz and the Hawaii Department of Education that universal mask usage, hygiene and keeping kids in cohorts can dramatically minimize coronavirus transmission risks.

Kemble says in-person instruction provides children better support than online instruction.

Hawaii State Teachers Association President Corey Rosenlee, says he is committed to ensuring more students could safely return in-person but declined further comment until after he hears from the union’s teacher leaders.