Hawaii State Data Book 2020: Only half of high school graduates enrolled in college

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Just half of Hawaii’s high school graduates enrolled in college in 2020, according to a data book published by state officials.

The book is released annually by the Hawaii Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism and covers a broad range of information in areas such as population, education, environment and the state’s economic driver: tourism.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

Other statistic highlighted in the data book include a slight drop in multiple jobholders and a historic high in the amount of registered voters. In 2020, 6.2% of residents reported having multiple jobs, a decrease from the 7.1% recorded in 2019.

Interested in jewelry heists gone wrong, other strange news? Check out Weird News

To view the full data book, click here.