HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii State Capitol was closed on Monday, Aug. 29, following two-weekend incidents that involved power failure “resulting from equipment damage ” in some offices on Saturday and a false fire alarm on Sunday.

According to the Hawaii Department of Accounting and General Services, the outage occurred due to the shorting of one of three high voltage circuit breakers at the State Capitol, which resulted in the smoldering of the circuit.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

The State said the Honolulu Fire Department and the Hawaiian Electric Company left the scene on Saturday only after confirming safe and sufficient power is available to energize the State Capitol once repairs have been made.

The second incident happened on Sunday, Aug. 28, at around 9:30 p.m. Honolulu firefighters responded to a fire call at the state building on Beretania Street.

HFD investigated and saw light smoke coming from an electrical room. After securing the building utilities, firefighters left the scene.

The State said DAGS has been working around the clock with contractors to restore power to the state building as soon as possible.



The state building will remain closed until contractors can repair the damaged equipment and the state building will not be open to the public for safety reasons until further notice.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

HECO said the issue is customer equipment, but the state will let them know when they need to step in to shut down power while making repairs.

For more information, click here.