Hawaii Stars Christmas

KAHULUI, Hawaii (KHON2) -- Warning signs were posted on both sides of Honokowai Beach park in west Maui after a 35-year-old woman was apparently bitten by a shark on Nov. 26.

The Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR) said the woman, a visitor from California, was swimming approximately 100-yards off-shore from the Mahina Surf Condominiums around 2:53 p.m. when she was reportedly bitten.