HONOLULU (KHON2) — Folks from around the globe showed up at Magic Island on Sunday, Feb. 27 to show their solidarity.

They all had the same message: Hawaii stands with Ukraine.

“We try to support, we try to be part of Ukraine right now,” said Ukrainian American Andrii Beinyk. “That’s what we can do because we can not go there and fight for that, so we just want to support Ukraine here, make them feel power and make them like this feeling like we are all together.”

There were locals, folks from Ukraine, Romania, Belarus, Canada and more. One country with a strong showing was Lithuania — which was occupied by the former Soviet Union from 1940 to 1991.

“And at that time, Ukraine stood united for us. So now we want to support Ukraine,” said Lithuanian American and Hawaii resident Viktorija. “And as we are talking today with everyone, today we are all Ukrainians.

The sentiment at the rally was mainly against Vladimir Putin, Russia’s current president. Even native Russians had harsh feelings toward him.

“Russian people, they don’t have freedom of speech. So they’ve been shot for long time. So as you know, Putin was president for 20 years, but he was not legitimate, you know,” said Russian American and Hawaii resident Nikita Andreev.

Andreev took his anger to another level by burning his Russian passport and asking others to come together.

FILE – Russian American Nikita Andreev burns his Russian Federation passport during a rally to show support for Ukraine in Honolulu, Hawaii, Feb. 27, 2022. (Nikita Andreev photo)

There were even Hawaii residents without direct ties to Europe who came out to show their support. Click the link to visit the Hawaii We Stand with Ukraine Facebook page.

“It can be kind of hard to realize where you are in that situation until you put yourself in a situation such as this, where there’s people who have family members over there,” Oahu resident Joe Michaloski said. “And you realize how important this is not only for right now, for the people that are experiencing, but for the future and other countries.”

Hawaii We Stand with Ukraine plans to hold these rallies every Friday at the Capitol from 5 to 6 p.m. and every Sunday at Magic Island from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.