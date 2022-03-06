HONOLULU (KHON2) — The group Hawai’i Stands with Ukraine held its third rally on Sunday, March 6.

The Ukranian supporters gathered at Magic Island at Ala Moana Beach Park.

Among the activities this time, there was a long cloth flag in blue and yellow which had hand-written messages of support on it.

“So I was thinking it would be nice if we can hold something together like this. Like one flag,” said Svitlana Ivasyuk who sewed the flag.

The flag will be brought to future rallies. The group plans to rally every Friday at the Capitol from 5 to 6 p.m. and every Sunday at Magic Island from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

At the event, a printed list of organizations that support Ukraine was passed out.

The first rally was at Ala Moana Beach Park on Sunday, Feb. 27.

The second rally was at the Hawaii State Capitol on Friday, March 4.