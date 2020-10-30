Hawaii skies will clear for a Halloween Blue Moon

HONOLULU (KHON2) — After days of wet and cloudy weather, Hawaii skies will open up for a clear view of the full moon on Saturday, Oct. 31.

It will be the second full moon this month. The first was on Oct. 1.

This second full moon is a Halloween Blue Moon. It is also called the Hunter’s Moon because it usually occurs in October, the month when traditionally game was fattened and preparations for winter began.

Weather conditions will be ideal in Hawaii with cloud coverage at 40% and rain chances at only 22% on Saturday night.

The moon will be full starting at 4:49 a.m. on Saturday.

