HONOLULU (KHON2) — No, there is no threat to Hawaii at this time. The siren warning system has resumed monthly tests.

The Statewide Outdoor Warning Sirens sounds every first business day of the month at 11:45 a.m. and sounds like a long steady tone that lasts for one minute.

Those listening to the radio or watching television hear a simultaneous test.

Siren tests were not held in September, a few weeks after the fires on Maui, instead a worldwide moment of prayer and remembrance was held.

Officials said if you hear a siren, you should tune into local radio or television for emergency information.

The warning system is used when there is an imminent threat.

In September, HI-EMA released a document that summarizes protocol for major hazards in Hawaii. Among the hazards listed were tsunamis, hurricanes, dam failure, fire, volcanic eruption and hazardous material exposure.