Hawaii siblings perform on NPR’s statewide music show From the Top

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Two sisters from Hawaii will play the violin on NPR’s statewide music show From the Top.
Ylang and Yxing Guo will play Navarra, Op. 33 by Pablo de Sarasate (1844 – 1908).
The 13 and 15 year olds will be on during the week of Monday, Jan. 4 amongst other young musicians.
They have been a part of the Hawaii Youth Symphony programs.
