Hawaii siblings perform on NPR’s statewide music show From the Top

Local News

by: Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Two sisters from Hawaii will play the violin on NPR’s statewide music show From the Top.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

Ylang and Yxing Guo will play Navarra, Op. 33 by Pablo de Sarasate (1844 – 1908).

The 13 and 15 year olds will be on during the week of Monday, Jan. 4 amongst other young musicians.

They have been a part of the Hawaii Youth Symphony programs.

  • COURTESY: FROM THE TOP
  • COURTESY: FROM THE TOP
  • COURTESY: FROM THE TOP
  • COURTESY: FROM THE TOP

Latest Stories on KHON2

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories