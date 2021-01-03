Hawaii siblings perform on NPR’s statewide music show From the Top

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Two sisters from Hawaii will play the violin on NPR’s statewide music show From the Top.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

Ylang and Yxing Guo will play Navarra, Op. 33 by Pablo de Sarasate (1844 – 1908).

The 13 and 15 year olds will be on during the week of Monday, Jan. 4 amongst other young musicians.

They have been a part of the Hawaii Youth Symphony programs.