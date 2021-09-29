Hawaii shows decline in violent crime: FBI

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The FBI released its annual crime report which shows that Hawaii experienced a decline in violent crime in 2020. Violent crimes include murder, manslaughter, rape, robbery and aggravated assault.

Despite the report, Hawaii’s rate of violent crime is still higher than it was in 2011 when the rate was 1.1 percent lower.

While Hawaii may be down, the FBI said there was a nearly 30% increase in homicides in the U.S.