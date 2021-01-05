Hawaii sheriffs search for Department of Health Kahi Mohala patient

EWA BEACH, Hawaii (KHON2) — State Sheriffs are looking for Department of Health Kahi Mohala patient Stansen Rapanot.
He is supposed to be in the custody of the Department of Health.
The Department of Public Safety, who are in charge of the sheriffs, report he is a 32-year-old male, 5’10” tall, and weighs 231 lbs.
He has dark brown hair and brown eyes.
He was last seen wearing a red t-shirt and blue shorts.
Anyone who sees Rapanot is asked to call State Sheriffs at 586-1352 or call 911.
