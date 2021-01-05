Hawaii sheriffs search for Department of Health Kahi Mohala patient

EWA BEACH, Hawaii (KHON2) — State Sheriffs are looking for Department of Health Kahi Mohala patient Stansen Rapanot.

[Hawaii’s Weather Station – Latest in Hawaii weather]

He is supposed to be in the custody of the Department of Health.

The Department of Public Safety, who are in charge of the sheriffs, report he is a 32-year-old male, 5’10” tall, and weighs 231 lbs.

He has dark brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a red t-shirt and blue shorts.

Anyone who sees Rapanot is asked to call State Sheriffs at 586-1352 or call 911.