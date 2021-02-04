Hawaii sheet metal workers donate toys to keiki at Kaiser Permanente

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Sheet Metal Workers Union (HSMW) brought a little bit of aloha to Kaiser Permanente’s pediatric department on Thursday. The union donated two truck loads of toys to children hospitalized at the facility.

Among the toys were games and other entertainment to help make their stay at the hospital more enjoyable, said Kaiser Permanente.

Courtesy: Kaiser Permanente

Staff were also shown appreciation with a $1,000 monetary donation from HSMW.

“We are overwhelmed by the generosity of HSMW,” said Kathryn Martin RN, nursing manager of Neonatal Intensive Care and Pediatrics at Kaiser Permanente’s Moanalua Medical Center. “It’s difficult for children to be hospitalized, especially during the pandemic when visitors are limited. These toys will really make a difference in bring some fun and joy to our youngest patients.”