HONOLULU (KHON2) — A structure that sits on a quarter acre of land in rural Naalehu on the Big Island hit the market in late January this year for $165,000, according to Zillow. The home is about 20 minutes away from the beach, with both ocean and mountain views.

It’s an unbeatable price with the median price for homes in Hawaii topping $1 million. But the home comes with a catch: The kitchen and bathroom are outdoors.

On the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

“It is roughing it, but it’s not completely roughing it,” realtor Ivory Kalber told KHON2 in February. “It’s definitely like one step up from camping.”

The structure has six solar panel units and has an enclosed 100 square-foot bedroom and lanai. Kalber said the property is definitely for someone who wants to live off the grid.

Click here to read KHON2’s first report on this story.

To see inside the home, watch the video below:

Check out more news from around Hawaii

In February, the listing came down to $159,000, but on April 19, it was sold for $160,000.