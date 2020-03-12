Hawaii senators weigh in on Trump’s coronavirus address

HONOLULU (KHON) — After President Trump’s national coronavirus address, Hawaii’s congressional delegates took to Twitter to voice their opinions on the pandemic, as well as the address itself.

Senator Brian Schatz:

“The lack of testing should be a career ending mistake. I’ve never seen Dow futures plummet like that when a President speaks. People need testing, social distancing, beds, respirators, good advice, food, paid leave, oxygen tanks, and scientific integrity, not a payroll tax cut.”

So many angry tweets not sent. I do think it’s important for me to dial back the snark during a situation like this, but I just want to say that I have a lot of angry tweets that I’m not sending. — Brian Schatz (@brianschatz) March 12, 2020

The lack of testing should be a career ending mistake. I’ve never seen Dow futures plummet like that when a President speaks. People need testing, social distancing, beds, respirators, good advice, food, paid leave, oxygen tanks, and scientific integrity, not a payroll tax cut. — Brian Schatz (@brianschatz) March 12, 2020

The next President should know all of the parts of the government and how they interact with each other. — Brian Schatz (@brianschatz) March 12, 2020

Senator Mazie Hirono:

“The coronavirus is already in the United States. Mr. President, where are the test kits? Still no straight talk from Donald Trump. Auwe!”

The coronavirus is already in the United States. Mr. President, where are the test kits? Still no straight talk from @realDonaldTrump. Auwe! — Senator Mazie Hirono (@maziehirono) March 12, 2020

Representatives Tulsi Gabbard and Ed Case have not issued any public statements at this time, either officially or on social media.