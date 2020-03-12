Live Now
Hawaii’s World Report

Hawaii senators weigh in on Trump’s coronavirus address

Local News

by: web staff

Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON) — After President Trump’s national coronavirus address, Hawaii’s congressional delegates took to Twitter to voice their opinions on the pandemic, as well as the address itself.

Senator Brian Schatz:

“The lack of testing should be a career ending mistake. I’ve never seen Dow futures plummet like that when a President speaks. People need testing, social distancing, beds, respirators, good advice, food, paid leave, oxygen tanks, and scientific integrity, not a payroll tax cut.”

Senator Mazie Hirono:

“The coronavirus is already in the United States. Mr. President, where are the test kits? Still no straight talk from Donald Trump. Auwe!”

Representatives Tulsi Gabbard and Ed Case have not issued any public statements at this time, either officially or on social media.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story