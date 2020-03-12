HONOLULU (KHON) — After President Trump’s national coronavirus address, Hawaii’s congressional delegates took to Twitter to voice their opinions on the pandemic, as well as the address itself.
Senator Brian Schatz:
“The lack of testing should be a career ending mistake. I’ve never seen Dow futures plummet like that when a President speaks. People need testing, social distancing, beds, respirators, good advice, food, paid leave, oxygen tanks, and scientific integrity, not a payroll tax cut.”
Senator Mazie Hirono:
“The coronavirus is already in the United States. Mr. President, where are the test kits? Still no straight talk from Donald Trump. Auwe!”
Representatives Tulsi Gabbard and Ed Case have not issued any public statements at this time, either officially or on social media.
- Performing Arts Center of Kapolei presents Shrek The Musical
- Polyfest Preview with Katchafire
- Great Tips from Master Stylist Michael Basta Jr.
- Jana Lam Hawaii
- Hawaii senators weigh in on Trump’s coronavirus address