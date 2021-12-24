Hawaii senator pushes for change at OCCC after hearing complaints

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A Hawaii senator is calling for changes at the state’s largest jail. According to Sen. Kurt Fevella, Oahu Community Correctional Center (OCCC) is severely understaffed.

He toured the facility on Thursday, Dec. 23, after hearing complaints from adult corrections officers (ACOs) that they’ve been overseeing way too many inmates per officer.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

“You’re talking about three [officers] with 108 inmates,” said Fevella. “It’s very frustrating to see something like that.”

Fevella wants to see more money put toward the facility, as well as more ACOs assigned to OCCC rather than at Halawa Correctional Center or on the neighbor islands.

Check out what’s going on around the nation on our National News page

KHON2 reached out to the Department of Public Safety to see what it has to say about the shortage but has not received a response.