Hawai’i Senate unanimously votes to pass minimum wage bill

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawai’i State Senate voted to pass the minimum wage to $18 by 2026.

On Friday, the SB 2018 Bill, authored by Senator Brian Taniguchi received a vote of 24 to 1.

According to the bill, the current minimum wage would rise to $12 on Oct. 1, $15 on Jan. 1 of 2024 and to $18 on Jan. 1 of 2026.

The Senate identified raising the minimum wage as one of our top priorities for the 2022 session and I am delighted that we were able to swiftly deliever this important policy action for the working people of Hawiaʻi. “I want to thank Senate Labor Commtitee Chair Brian Taniguchi for his work in sheparding this bill and I hope our House colleagues will follow suit and pass this critical piece of legislation.” -said Senate President Ronald D. Kouchi.

The next step for the bill is to be reviewed by the State House of Representatives.