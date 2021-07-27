Hawaii Senate panel hears testimony on appeals court nominee

HONOLULU (AP) — The Hawaii Senate Judiciary Committee is considering the nomination of Daniel Gluck to serve on the Intermediate Court of Appeals.

Critics have questioned the governor’s choice of Gluck for the job, noting it’s been 30 years since a Native Hawaiian was appointed to the appeals court and 20 since a Native Hawaiian was appointed to the Supreme Court. Gluck is white.

Gluck is currently the executive director of the Hawaii State Ethics Commission. Gluck’s defenders noted his keen legal mind, his dedication to social justice and his fairness.

The committee is expected to vote on the nomination on Wednesday.