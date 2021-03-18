Hawaii Senate Committee passes resolutions denouncing racism against Asian Americans

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Senate Committee on Judiciary unanimously passed two resolutions on Thursday, March 18, in response to the recent acts of racism against Asian Americans.

SCR66 and SR48 denounce all forms of anti-Asian sentiment and all acts of racism, xenophobia, intolerance, discrimination, hate crime and hate speech against those of Asian descent.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

The measures were amended in committee to include:

An additional “whereas clause” about the recent events of anti-Asian sentiment, including the remarks by the Kauai Police Chief, the killing of six Asian women in Atlanta and the recent attacks of Asian American senior citizens in California.

An additional “Be It Further Resolved clause” that requests the Hawaii Civil Rights Commission to collect and analyze incidents of anti-Asian sentiment that have occurred since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020; and to report back to the Hawaii State Legislature on their findings and to make recommendations for potential legislative action.

“The recent acts of violence and racism against Asian Americans are unacceptable and they truly undermine our values as a country,” said Sen. Karl Rhoads, chair of the Senate Committee on Judiciary. “We are a nation of diversity and equality and these hate crimes have no place in our society.”

Both measures are headed to the Senate floor for final consideration by the full Senate.

Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi also released the following statement in response to the fatal shootings on March 16 in Atlanta and the recent acts of violence targeting Asian Americans: