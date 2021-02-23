Hawaii Senate committee passes automatic voter registration

HONOLULU (AP) — A bill advanced by the Hawaii Senate Judiciary Committee would automatically register to vote eligible U.S. citizens who apply for a driver’s license or state identification card, unless the individual declines to be registered.

Hawaii would be the latest state to adopt automatic voter registration if the measure becomes law. The National Conference of State Legislatures says 20 other states and the District of Columbia have already enacted similar laws as of January.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

The State Office of Elections submitted testimony supporting the bill, saying it would increase access to voter registration and help ensure the accuracy of voter registration rolls.