Hawaii Senate approves nation’s highest income tax rate

HONOLULU (AP) — The Hawaii Senate has passed legislation that would increase the income tax paid by Hawaii’s top wage earners to 16% from 11%.

The hike would apply to individuals earning more than $200,000 a year and would give the islands the highest state income tax rate in the nation.

The bill cites a need to maintain essential government services at a time when the coronavirus pandemic has led state tax revenues to shrink. The measure now heads to the House for consideration.

California now has the highest income tax rate in the nation, at 13.3% for individuals earning more than $1 million a year.

