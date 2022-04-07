HONOLULU (KHON2) — According to the Hawaii Department of Labor & Industrial Relations, they have received numerous reports recently on phishing schemes related to unemployment insurance claims, and phishing for personal information.

DLIR said these phishing schemes attempt to impersonate the DLIR unemployment system in the form of text messages, emails and social media posts that look like they are coming from the department–they are not.

“These phishing texts try to trick you into clicking on a link that takes you to a fake website that may look very real, some of the websites are virtually indistinguishable from ours except that the website address is incorrect.” — DLIR Director Anne Perreira-Eustaquio.

“The fake website will ask you to input your website credentials and personal information that the criminals can use to steal unemployment insurance benefits or for other identity theft schemes,” said Perreira-Eustaquio.

DLIR said it does not send text messages asking for personal information. For more information, visit the DLIR website.