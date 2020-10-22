Hawaii sees rapid rise in Syphilis cases among women and newborns

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The rate of syphilis cases in women and newborns in Hawaii has been increasing annually since 2016, says the Department of Health (DOH).

DOH released a shocking report detailing the rise in syphilis cases across the state. The number of babies born with syphilis — known as congenital syphilis — reportedly ranged from zero to two cases per year from 2000 to 2016, three to four cases per year from 2017 to 2019 and 11 probable cases so far in 2020.

“We are now recommending that pregnant women with risk factors for STIs be tested as early as possible during the first trimester, at 28 to 32 weeks of gestation and again at the time of delivery,” said Dr. Glenn Wasserman, chief of the Department of Health’s Communicable Disease and Public Health Nursing Division. “It is also important that sexual partners are also adequately treated to prevent women from becoming re-infected.”



Medical experts say early cases of syphilis in adults are particularly infectious, while later stages of this disease can lead to significant damage to numerous organs, including the heart and brain. Pregnant mothers with syphilis are also reported to have a higher chance of transmitting the disease to their unborn fetus at any stage.

DOH is warning expecting mothers to consider getting tested for syphilis as babies born with the disease can have deformed bones, severe anemia, central nervous system and other problems.

More information on syphilis infections in Hawai‘i can be found here.

