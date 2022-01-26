Hawaii sees less internet trolls than most states

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A new survey asked people how often they have trolled another person online and the results may surprise you.

The survey by Redact shows 73% of Americans say they would report someone they knew if they were an internet troll.

They also found almost half think that internet trolling should be a crime under federal law.

Over 1 in 10 suggested the punishment for internet trolling should be community service.

In the survey, they showed the percentage of people confessing to trolling someone online state-by-state.

Coming in with the highest percentage for internet trolls are states like Oklahoma, West Virginia, Kansas and Maine.

States with the least amount of people confessing to trolling on the internet were Delaware, Hawaii and Connecticut.

To read the full report and see how other states ranked click right here.