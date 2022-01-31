Hawaii seafood trader pays $117,000 in back wages, civil penalties

FILE – In this May 7, 2020, file photo, the entrance to the Labor Department is seen near the Capitol in Washington. Unemployment fraud in the U.S. has reached dramatic levels during the pandemic: more than $63 billion has been paid out improperly through fraud or errors since March 2020. Criminals are seizing on the opportunity created by the pandemic and are making false claims using stolen information. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A seafood trader has paid $117,718 in back wages to 33 employees after a Department of Labor (DOL) investigation found the company did not include bonuses when calculating overtime pay.

DOL also said United Fishing Agency should have included the bonuses in the overtime wages because they awarded the bonuses to the workers to promote productivity.

The DOL’s investigation discovered the company owed $58,859 in unpaid overtime wages and failed to keep accurate payroll records, a Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA) violation.

“When employers compute the additional hourly half-time rate due to employees who work more than 40 hours in a workweek, they must include incentive pay such as certain bonuses, shift pay and on-call pay in those calculations,” said LWHD Director Terence Trotter in Honolulu. “Employers should take advantage of the many educational tools we offer in order to avoid costly violations such as those found in this case.”

United Fishing Agency release a statement, saying it “is committed to fairly compensating its workers and has consistently paid overtime to its employees. The company was simply unaware of its obligation to include non-discretionary bonuses when calculating the overtime rate. The company has taken the necessary remedial actions and will continue to seek guidance from the U.S. Department of Labor to ensure it remains in compliance going forward.”

For more information on Wages and the FLSA, click here.