Hawaii seafood trader pays $117,000 in back wages, civil penalties

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A seafood trader has paid $117,718 in back wages to 33 employees after a Department of Labor (DOL) investigation found the company did not include bonuses when calculating overtime pay.
DOL also said United Fishing Agency should have included the bonuses in the overtime wages because they awarded the bonuses to the workers to promote productivity.
The DOL’s investigation discovered the company owed $58,859 in unpaid overtime wages and failed to keep accurate payroll records, a Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA) violation.
United Fishing Agency release a statement, saying it “is committed to fairly compensating its workers and has consistently paid overtime to its employees. The company was simply unaware of its obligation to include non-discretionary bonuses when calculating the overtime rate. The company has taken the necessary remedial actions and will continue to seek guidance from the U.S. Department of Labor to ensure it remains in compliance going forward.”
