Hawaii screenwriter’s movie premieres on Lifetime Television Network

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Amy Bircher from the Hawai’i Island, will get to see her screenplay “Rebuilding a Dream Christmas,” air on Lifetime Network on Dec. 23.

Her film was produced by American Cinema International and additional movie platforms like Hulu, Fubo, Sling and Philo will also be carrying her movie.

According to the Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism, Bircher is a graduate fellow of the State of Hawai’i’s Creative Lab Hawai’i (CLH) Screenwriting Immersive program in 2017 workshopped her holiday-inspired screenplay under the direction of Michael Palmieri, Executive Director and lead mentor for the CLH Media programs.

“The confidence, skills and business knowledge I learned from Michael and the CLH program has provided me an incredible opportunity to stay in Hawai’i while pursuing my passion as a screenwriter,” said Bircher. “CLH connected me to like-minded entrepreneurs, understanding how the business works, protecting my IP and networking opportunities thru major media markets like American Film Market.

“From business plan to pitch to eventually the acquisition of my work, I was able to become the writer I wanted to be,” she added.

Bircher has two other Lifetime movies under her belt — while juggling family, her day job and her screening dream career. She hopes to make her part-time passion her full-time job one day.

According to Bircher, her movie was filmed in July of 2020, in a small town in Kansas called Weston. Since this was in the middle of the lockdown and local businesses were hurting, the movie brought life to the community, good jobs and restaurant business.

“It brings me so much joy to know that a story I created out of love brought happiness to a town when times were tough,” Bircher said.

For more information about “Rebuilding a Dream Christmas,” go to Rebuilding a Dream Christmas at Lifetime.