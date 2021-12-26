Hawaii screenwriter Amy Bircher’s Christmas movie premieres on Lifetime Network

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii Island resident Amy Bircher’s wish came true. The screenwriter’s movie “Rebuilding a Dream Christmas” was produced by American Cinema and aired on Lifetime Network this week.

It tells the story of a successful real estate broker who returns back to her hometown to repair a home inherited from her grandmother, and finds love along the way.

Bircher, a Hawaii Preparatory Academy graduate, who was born and raised on a cattle ranch on the Big Island, workshopped her screenplay through the state’s Creative Lab Hawaii program

“This movie was inspired by my visits to my grandmother,” Bircher said. “She used to love this Victorian House. Every time we would walk by it she would say how much she loved it, and she would have it someday. So I think this is kind of my way of giving it to her. It feels amazing. It is a really big struggle to make it in this industry, and especially here from Hawaii. This was actually the first script that I ever sold.”

“Seeing Amy’s success in Creative Lab Hawaii program and her premiere of her movie on Lifetime really shows the program is working,” said Georja Skinner, DBEDT Creative Industries Hawaii Chief Officer. “It has since it’s inception been here to compliment the educational programs in our universities, and really bring in that business acumen that we are looking for to elevate our entrepreneurs in Hawaii to compete on a global scale.”

The 2017 Creative Lab Hawaii program that Bircher participated in is the Screenwriters Immersive Program. That is a five-day bootcamp where you pitch your project at the end and come up with a business plan. The program comes with one year of mentorship. With the mentorship you either get representation, find an attorney, or pitch your project.

Bircher credits the Creative Lab Hawaii program for allowing her to live in Hawaii and pursue her screenwriting passion.

“They empowered me and connected me with the right people.,” she added. “They did as much as they could, and it’s up to me to work hard and keep going, and keep waking up at 4 a.m. to get my writing done, talk to producers. So It’s a really great program. I am so grateful to the state for that.”

Bircher said she wished she could have gone to the filming of the movie in Weston, Missouri but Ishe couldn’t because it was during lockdown.

The film is available to stream at mylifetime.com. You can watch by signing in with your TV provider. Hulu, Fubo, Sling and Philo platforms are also carrying the movie

The screenwriter’s completed works which have already been produced into movies on Lifetime Network are “Delivering Christmas,” and “My Christmas Inn.”

Her future projects include screenwriting three movies, “Holiday in Hawaii,” “Spring Picnics,” and “Fanatstic Notion.”

Besides the Screenwriter’s Immersive program Creative Lab Hawaii has other offerings to help Hawaii residents elevate their careers.

Future programs with Creative Lab Hawaii will be announced in early 2022. For more information about Creative Lab Hawaii, visit creativelab.hawaii.gov

In January, Creative Lab Hawaii is offering a free webinar series for emerging musicians to learn how to get their music into movies, television and commercials. For the music webinar, click here.