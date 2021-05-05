Hawaii schools expand summer learning opportunities to help students get back on track

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawai‘i State Department of Education (HIDOE) has expanded its summer programs to help students prepare for the new school year.

The programs aim to address the learning needs of students as they transition to in-person classes.

“Schools have worked hard to design programs of high interest for vulnerable students who have been less engaged during the pandemic as well as enrichment programs for students seeking to try new things and explore new interests,” said Superintendent Dr. Christina Kishimoto. “Offerings will span all grade levels, from a transition program for incoming kindergartners to paid summer internships for our graduating seniors.”

HIDOE is also offering summer learning opportunities besides traditional summer school.

Official Summer School

Students in grades 9-12 also have the opportunity to register for summer learning through E-School. Click here for a list of current summer school offerings.

School-based Summer Learning Hubs

There are six types of learning hubs: credit advancement, credit recovery, enrichment, intervention, remediation or transition programs. Program dates and instructional models will vary by school.

An example of a learning hub is the Summer Start Kindergarten Transition Program, which is a free, three-week program that will provide classroom experience to incoming kindergarteners with little or no preschool experience.

Mobile community-based learning hubs will continue to serve the following communities this summer: Lāna‘i, Moloka‘i, Hāna and the Ka‘ū-Kea‘au-Pāhoa Complex Area.

Click here for more information and a map of current HIDOE school-based summer learning hubs.

Specialized Student Support

Extended learning opportunities will be available for students needing specialized services and support, including Extended School Year (ESY), English Learner Extended Learning Opportunities, Special Support Programs for students with disabilities, and Alternative Learning Program Support and Services (ALPSS).

Accelerated Learning

Early College programs, a partnership between the HIDOE and the University of Hawai‘i system, will be offered to students in grades 9-12 for accelerated learning. Eligible students can earn college credits while satisfying high school diploma requirements (dual credit).

College, Career and Community Learning

To support graduating seniors who might typically be participating in extracurricular activities, community-based learning, or part-time employment, summer internship opportunities are again being provided at HIDOE state offices. Internships are expected to start in June.

Summer Feeding Program

HIDOE will be transitioning to its summer food service program, the Seamless Summer Option (SSO). More information on participating school sites will be available.

Hawaii Keiki Hotline and Telehealth Service

The Hawaii Keiki Health Hotline and Telehealth Service is developed to improve equitable access to health resources. It’s a free service to HIDOE students, families and staff who have questions about students’ physical or mental health concerns. Summer hours will be from June 7 through July 23, Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., excluding holidays.

Call toll-free at (844) 436-3888. Interpretation services are available.

YES Project

The YES Project will continue to engage hard-to-reach students and families in unstable housing, provide basic necessities such as food and hygiene supplies, and deliver fun educational activities. Each geographic area will determine specific details based on localized needs.

Click here for more information on the HIDOE summer programs and opportunities.