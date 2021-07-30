Hawaii school teachers can receive $1,000 for school supplies

HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s not a secret that some teachers spend a lot of their own money on supplies for their students. But thanks to an anonymous donation, they could be getting some help this year.

Using the website “Donors Choose,” Hawaii public school teachers may receive up to $1,000 in resources to help students return to the classroom this year.

According to the Department of Education, teachers will need to submit a project plan describing what resources they need and how they will help students.

The deadline to submits plans is midnight on Aug. 3. Donations to eligible projects will be made on Aug. 6.