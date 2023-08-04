EWA, Hawaii (KHON2) — Most public school students will return to school on Monday, Aug. 7; and parents who do not pack their keiki’s lunch might be wondering about school meal prices.

KHON2.com found out what is on the menu and at what cost.

School lunch prices have not gone up since last school year. Students from kindergarten through eighth grade will have to pay $2.50 per meal while the price for high school students is $2.75.

“So, our meal pattern includes a meat or meat alternate, a bread/grain, fruit, vegetable and our milk,” said Lindsay Rodrigues, School Foods Services Branch administrator.

“Our supply chain issues have definitely improved since the pandemic. We did have some challenges with our lunch plates last year, but I’m not concerned at this point right now,” Rodrigues said.

The Department of Education said there is less locally-sourced food in 2023 compared to 2021 and added that they have some work to do to meet future goals.

“Right now, we’re at a little more than 6%; so, a little bit less than we reported in 2021 [when] we were at 10%,” Rodrigues said. “We need to hit 30% local by 2030, 50% by 2050. So, we have our work cut out for us.”

One hundred ninety-five out of Hawaii’s 295 DOE schools have the ability to prepare food while the rest have satellite kitchens.

“They will serve out of their kitchens, but they get their food from other schools that transport it there,” Rodrigues said.

Sen. Kurt Fevella of the Senate Committee on Education said that is unacceptable.

“No get me wrong. It’s not hot, but it’s not cold,” Fevella said. “But it’s made how much hours in advance and put in the warmer! That’s not fresh, quality food.”

The focus needs to be on Hawaii farms to meet the demand for local food, Fevella said. School lunches would not cost a penny with enough State support.

“Kids should be– all of them should have free lunch. I know at one time I thought it was crazy; but you know what,” Fevella said. “We’ve got to stop making solar farms, wind farms and all these farms that you cannot eat. We need to take care of our Ag and start growing more.”

“We need to come up with a plan because if we could figure out a plan to pay for Rail, we can figure out a plan to feed our children free.” Sen. Kurt Fevella, (R) Senate Committee on Education member

Click here to view the DOE’s income eligibility chart.

Reduced price lunches are 40 cents, and free lunches are available for those who qualify.