HONOLULU (KHON2) — Sailors from Information Warfare Training Site (IWTS) Hawaii were recognized last weekend for their volunteer efforts onboard the USS Missouri.

IWTS Hawaii Sailors were honored during a ceremony on March 24 in Pearl Harbor.

Every Thursday, they spent time cleaning the space and preserving the historic Battleship through the “Adopt-a-Space program.”

IWTS Hawaii is one of three training sites under Information Warfare Training Command San Diego, which is part of the Center for Information Warfare Training (CIWT). Over 22,000 students are trained every year.

CIWT offers more than 200 courses for cryptologic technicians, intelligence specialists, information systems technicians, electronics technician, and officers in the information warfare community.