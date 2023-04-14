HONOLULU (KHON2) — Saturday, April 15 marks 10 years since the bombings at the Boston marathon.

As always, a strong contingent of Hawaii runners will be there, including Angela Kwong from Oahu who crossed the finish line just minutes before the two bombs went off in 2013.

It was a blast that literally sent shockwaves through the thousands of people gathering at the finish line of the race.

“That photo you could see we lifted my friend’s Filipino flag. A moment after the flag came down, that’s when I heard the bomb,” said Kwong. “We thought it was some kind of a celebration, noise, noise like fire, crackers, and excitement.”

But then, just seconds later, a second explosion.

“I looked behind, and I can see the smoke and it was just silence,” said Kwong. “It was so surreal it was so quiet. Then within minutes, there were swat teams everywhere.”

By the time the dust settled three people were dead and hundreds wounded.

Boston was placed on lockdown for more than two days until the suspects were caught.

This Monday will be Kwong’s 14th Boston Marathon.

She said every return trip is emotional.

“We just walked by the finish line again and I can’t believe it,” she said. “That’s why I work so hard to stay healthy and strong to qualify every year because we still have to qualify for the Boston Marathon. And the people, that’s my motivation to come back to pay tribute to these people.”

The 127th running of the Boston Marathon is set for Monday with about 30,000 runners from more than 100 countries.

Kwong is one of about 80 runners representing Hawaii.