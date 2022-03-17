HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hideout at The Laylow is celebrating their 5th anniversary and will be resurfacing some old menu items.

From March 22 – 26, Hideout is welcoming guests to “Hideout Through the Years” by reintroducing past cocktails, which include five of the most popular drinks from Hideout’s inception until now.

Organizers say they will be kicking off the weeklong celebrations with the 5th Anniversary Wine Dinner led by Master Sommelier Michael Jordan. The event takes place on Tuesday, March 22 at 6:30 p.m. on Hideout’s open-air lanai.

Serving popular cocktails like their Butterfly Effect, which turns into a beautiful shade of blue when butterfly pea syrup is poured and The Lucky Kid, which is a sweet and spicy mixture featuring local Pau Maui vodka blended with lilikoi and ginger lime tea syrup.

Attendees will also have the option to shop at Hideout’s night market from 6 – 10 p.m. featuring local vendors such as New York Fashion Week designers Lotus & Lime, Love Me Knots, S.I.E Swim, Reina Young Designs and XIX Palms.

“We’re incredibly grateful for our local guests and visitors over the past five years,” said Fuchsia Yamashiro, general manager of Hideout. “We look forward to thanking our guests for helping us to reach this milestone with an incredible lineup of local live music, fun events and delicious food and cocktails.”

Organizers of the event say over the past five years, Hideout at The Laylow earned the reputation as the go-to open-air pau hana spot for locals and visitors alike.

The award-winning restaurant serves up Modern Hapa Hawaii cuisine that places local ingredients front and center. Hideout also features two fire pits overlooking the cityscape, where guests can enjoy entertainment by island musicians, artisan cocktails or craft beer.

Tickets are first come, first serve. Guests looking to attend the celebration sponsored by JuneShine are encouraged to make a reservation at Hideoutwaikiki.com.