Hawaii rollout of extended PEUC benefits to begin next week

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii’s unemployed residents who have exhausted their benefits will soon be able to receive payments from one of the state’s extension programs.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

The Department of Labor & Industrial Relations (DLIR) on Thursday announced that it has completed system updates for the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) program. The 11-week extension will begin to roll out on Feb. 16 with a phased implementation.

“These are vital programs that have helped Hawaii residents to provide for their families as we continue to navigate COVID-19,” DLIR Director Anne Perreira-Eustaquio said in a news release. “While this is a huge step forward, we know there’s still more work to do to ensure everyone receives the benefits they are entitled to.”

The Continued Assistance Act (CAA) allows PEUC claimants an additional 11 weeks of benefits payable for the weeks ending Jan. 2 through March 13 and a phaseout to April 10. The additional $300 Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) weekly benefit will also be included.

The DLIR will begin processing approximately 68,000 potential eligible claims beginning on Feb. 15 until all potential eligible claims are available and processed, the news release said. The department will run batches of approximately 5,000 to 10,000 claims on a nightly basis.

Claimants will receive a monetary determination by mail notifying them that an additional 11 weeks of benefits have been added. They will then be able to file weekly claim certifications going back to the week ending Jan. 2.

For more information on the PEUC extension, click here.