Hawaii restaurants named among the best in U.S.

TripAdvisor released its list of top restaurants in the U.S. Friday, Oct. 25. Among the top in fine dining are Paia’s Mama’s Fish House and Waimea’s Merriman’s.

Duke’s Waikiki on the island of Oahu was listed #7 on the Everyday Dining Award winners. Diners also voted on Fast Casual and Honolulu’s Teddy’s Bigger Burgers came in at #8.

Fine Dining Award-Winners

High-end, special occasion restaurants known for impeccable food and service

Everyday Dining Award-Winners

Restaurants that provide great meals for any occasion that don’t break the bank

Fast Casual Award-Winners

Restaurants that offer high-quality meals at a great value to diners on the go

To view the full list of 2019 Traveler’s Choice award-winning restaurants visit their website.