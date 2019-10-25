Hawaii restaurants named among the best in U.S.

TripAdvisor released its list of top restaurants in the U.S. Friday, Oct. 25. Among the top in fine dining are Paia’s Mama’s Fish House and Waimea’s Merriman’s.

Duke’s Waikiki on the island of Oahu was listed #7 on the Everyday Dining Award winners. Diners also voted on Fast Casual and Honolulu’s Teddy’s Bigger Burgers came in at #8.

Fine Dining Award-Winners

High-end, special occasion restaurants known for impeccable food and service

  1. Daniel – New York City, New York
  2. Halls Chophouse – Charleston, South Carolina
  3. GW Fins – New Orleans, Louisiana
  4. Lahaina Grill – Lahaina, Hawaii
  5. Geronimo – Santa Fe, New Mexico
  6. Charleston Grill – Charleston, South Carolina
  7. Peninsula Grill – Charleston, South Carolina
  8. Mama’s Fish House – Paia, Hawaii
  9. Merriman’s – Waimea, Hawaii
  10. The Bazaar by Jose Andres – Miami Beach, Florida

Everyday Dining Award-Winners

Restaurants that provide great meals for any occasion that don’t break the bank

  1. Pane & Vino – Miami Beach, Florida
  2. Carmine’s Italian Restaurant – Times Square – New York City, New York
  3. 5 Napkin Burger – New York City, New York
  4. 11th Street Diner – Miami Beach, Florida
  5. Piccola Cucina Osteria – New York City, New York
  6. Fog Harbor Fish House – San Francisco, California
  7. Duke’s Waikiki – Honolulu, Hawaii
  8. The Crab Pot Seafood Restaurant – Seattle, Washington
  9. Old Ebbitt Grill – Washington, D.C.
  10. Blue Heaven – Key West, Florida

Fast Casual Award-Winners

Restaurants that offer high-quality meals at a great value to diners on the go

  1. Earl of Sandwich – Orlando, Florida
  2. Shake Shack – Miami Beach, Florida
  3. In-N-Out Burger – Los Angeles, California
  4. The Taco Stand – La Jolla, California
  5. Portillo’s Hot Dogs – Chicago, Illinois
  6. Five Guys – New York City, New York
  7. Tacos el Gordo – Las Vegas, Nevada
  8. Teddy’s Bigger Burgers – Honolulu, Hawaii
  9. Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers – Orlando, Florida
  10. Kewpee Hamburgers – Lima, Ohio

To view the full list of 2019 Traveler’s Choice award-winning restaurants visit their website.

