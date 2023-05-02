HONOLULU (KHON2) — With only 12 days remaining until Mother’s Day, the pressure is on for people to find the perfect gifts and plan special meals for their moms.

According to the National Retail Federation (NRF), Americans are expected to spend a record $35.7 billion on Mother’s Day this year, $4 billion more than last year. The National Restaurant Association reports that 40% of those customers will choose to dine at restaurants.

“This is a huge number 1 day for all restaurants,” said Sheryl Matsuoka, Executive Director of the Hawaii Restaurant Association. Indeed, Mother’s Day is the top sales day for many establishments, and preparations have been underway for months. However, staffing shortages continue to plague the industry, meaning wait times might be longer than usual.

“We’re trying our best, we’re trying to accommodate everyone, but if the meal comes a little slow or they seem a little busy, it is because we’re a little short-handed,” Matsuoka explained.

To help alleviate this issue, the Restaurant Association suggests offering more buffet options, such as the special Mother’s Day menu at bEASTside Kitchen in Niu Valley.

Liko Kaupu, co-owner of Beastside Kitchen, said, “The first one is a traditional brunch buffet from 9 am to 2 pm, then we’re offering a seafood dinner buffet from 4:30-8:30 pm, so we’re asking any guests that’s interested in joining us for the day to make reservations.”

Matsuoka advises that reservations should be made quickly for most restaurants. “If you can give a call right now to see if there’s any available reservations open, if not try again the day before or the day of. You never know, something may have opened up,” she said.

Kaupu hopes that diners will find the experience at bEASTside Kitchen worth the wait. “Beastside Kitchen started with a Tutu’s love and for mothers, Tutu’s aunties alike, we just want people to have a good time, come into a space that has great food and they can gather and just celebrate mamas,” he shared.

Matsuoka also emphasized the importance of calling ahead if a reservation needs to be canceled, as the industry has been struggling with no-call, no-shows.

Mother’s Day is Sunday, May 14th.