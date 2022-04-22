HONOLULU (KHON2) — Whether it’s dining indoors or ordering takeout, Yelpers are still finding great restaurants to support despite a challenging pandemic.

Yelp has released its list of Top 100 Restaurants in the U.S. — most of these are affordable spots with meals for $30 or under. In Hawaii, four eateries made the cut.

On the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

Down the Hatch Maui in Lahaina came in 28th place, Noods Ramen Bar in Honolulu came in 44th place, Freshies Maui in Makawao came in 71st place and Moani Waikiki in Honolulu came in 88th place.

“You’ll be hard-pressed to find chicken and waffles or mahi-mahi tacos on this island, but thanks to Georgia-raised childhood friends who own Down the Hatch, you can get both — and more. Enjoy fresh, local catches, ahi tacos, or spicy chicken on the beautiful outdoor patio. Come during happy hour for craft Hawaiian cocktails and mocktails.”

Cuisine: Seafood, Breakfast & Brunch

What they’re known for: Their famous Lobster and Crab Stuffed Grilled Cheese was featured in Guy Fieri’s Food Network show. The fish and chips are also popular among kama’āina who enjoy 15% off every day.

“This relatively new ramen bar in Kaimuki started as a pop-up in the back of an established restaurant, Osoyami Bar and Grill. Noods offers affordable ramen that starts with great broths — including chicken, beef, miso, and even kimchi bacon butter — that’s stuffed with noodles and fresh vegetables. A wide variety of vegan-friendly options are available.”

Cuisine: Ramen, Japanese

What they’re known for: The black garlic tonkotsu (pork bone) ramen, with onion, chashu (marinated pork belly), and aji tamago (soft-boiled eggs) is a great pick. Get it with a side of kakuni bao (braised pork belly buns) or dynamite shrimp tempura.

“There’s something for everyone at Freshies Maui. Vegans, vegetarians, meat-eaters, and gluten-sensitive diners can order breakfast, salads and burgers, their way, at this ‘upcountry’ outpost. The lushly landscaped patio is perfect for enjoying fish tacos slathered with Freshies ‘famous’ chipotle aioli taco sauce. Or enjoy local craft beer and wine inside, when alcoholic beverages are permitted.”

Cuisine: Breakfast & Brunch, Burgers

What they’re known for: Customers enjoy fish tacos; huevos rancheros served with a corn tortilla quesadilla; and french toast made with Hawaiian sweet bread.

“This popular spot serves Hawaiian cuisine in a bustling atmosphere with live, local music every night. Popular entrees include the braised pork shank with kabocha winter squash and the Guava BBQ ‘Beer Can’ Chicken. Yelpers also love the pork belly skewers, crispy calamari fries, and a refreshing salad with watermelon, shrimp, and crab.”

Cuisine: Hawaiian, Seafood

What they’re known for: Reviewers enjoy their happy hour and fresh seafood dishes. Popular dishes include G Style Loco Moco, a smoked-meat risotto served with frites, mushrooms, and bordelaise sauce; and Arroz “Palabok,” a rice dish featuring octopus, Filipino longanisa sausage, clams and shrimp.

To see the full list of Yelp’s Top 100 U.S. Restaurants, click here.

Check out what’s going on around the nation on our National News page

For this list, Yelp first reached out to Yelpers for their favorite dining spots. Then, they ranked each by total number of submissions, ratings, reviews, and geographic representation, among other factors.