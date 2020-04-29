Hawaii restaurant Fresh Catch appears on Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives hosted by Guy Fieri

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A local favorite is set to appear on national TV.

Reno Henriques is one of 12 chefs nationwide selected to appear in Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives take-out episodes.

The show is hosted by celebrity chef Guy Fieri.

It was shot using computers and cellphones, and the chefs teach guy how to cook up popular dishes.

The episode with Fresh Catch airs Friday, May 1 at 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. Hawaii time on The Food Network.

Fresh Catch is located in Kaneohe and Kaimuki on Oahu.

For more information on Fresh Catch, visit https://freshcatch808.com.

