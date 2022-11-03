HONOLULU (KHON2) — Reservations for 2023 are now open to stay at the newly renovated Kona Village, A Rosewood Resort, which closed in 2011 due to tsunami damage. Next year, the iconic resort known for its thatched-roof bungalows will reopen its doors.

The resort will draw inspiration from its own history to create a cultural experience for guests.

In 1965, the original Kona Village Resort opened less than 10 miles north of the Kona International Airport. The new version will debut 150 standalone guest hales spanning 81 acres of stunning views and sense of seclusion. Each will offer a private lanai and outdoor shower.

The original resort’s Shipwreck Bar and Talk Story Bar, as well as an array of dining venues, will be available. A fitness center, spa, multiple pools and tennis courts are among the new facilities. An outdoor recreational program will include ocean activities designed to inform and excite guests.

Kona Village, A Rosewood Resort, announced it will work closely with the community to respect the cultural significance of Kona. To preserve the history of the place, the resort will feature a cultural center. Click here to make a reservation.

Rosewood Hotels & Resorts manages 24 luxury properties in 15 countries, with 23 new hotels under development.