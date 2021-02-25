Hawaii resolution explores new management for Mauna Kea

HONOLULU (AP) — Two Hawaii legislative committees passed a resolution creating a working group to develop recommendations for new management of the state’s tallest mountain, Mauna Kea.

The peak is the site of a years-long dispute between those who support conducting world-leading astronomy research there and those who believe the modern telescopes desecrate a place many Native Hawaiians believe is sacred.

Get Hawaii’s latest news sent to your inbox, click here to subscribe to News 2 You, a daily newsletter.

The University of Hawaii currently manages the summit under a 65-year lease from the state of Hawaii that’s due to expire in 2033. Critics say the university has done a poor job of consulting Native Hawaiians since observatory construction began there in the late 1960s.